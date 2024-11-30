Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Kylington headshot

Oliver Kylington Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Kylington (undisclosed) isn't available for Saturday's game against Edmonton, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Kylington also missed Friday's 5-3 loss to Dallas. He doesn't always draw into the lineup, but he probably would have played Saturday if available because Josh Manson (upper body) is also on the shelf. John Ludvig is set to draw into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 9 because of the Avalanche's injuries on the blue line.

Oliver Kylington
Colorado Avalanche
