Oliver Kylington headshot

Oliver Kylington Injury: Set to miss three-game road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Kylington (upper body) isn't expected to join the Avalanche on their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Saturday in Boston, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Thursday.

Kylington is also expected to miss Colorado's games against the Rangers on Sunday and the Islanders on Tuesday. The Avalanche will return home to host St. Louis on Jan. 31. Kylington, who hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 27, has a goal and an assist in eight appearances in 2024-25.

Oliver Kylington
Colorado Avalanche
