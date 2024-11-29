Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Oliver Kylington headshot

Oliver Kylington Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Kylington sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over Vegas and won't play Friday versus the Stars, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

While the Avalanche are in Dallas, Kylington is being evaluated in Denver. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal and an assist in eight appearances in 2024-25. When Kylington is healthy, he'll be in the mix for a spot on the third pairing.

Oliver Kylington
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now