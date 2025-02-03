Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Kylington headshot

Oliver Kylington News: Activated Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Kylington (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Monday.

Kylington could make his return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 27 against the Golden Knights, a stretch of 31 games on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Still, even with Kylington taken off IR, he is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and may have to settle for a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch periodically.

Oliver Kylington
Colorado Avalanche
