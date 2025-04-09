Oliver Kylington News: Chips in with helper

Kylington logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Kylington's helper was his first point with the Ducks since he was traded from the Islanders just before the deadline. The 27-year-old blueliner saw just 8:44 of ice time Wednesday, and he'll be at risk of losing his place once Jacob Trouba (lower body) returns. Kylington is at five points, six shots on net, 18 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances between the Ducks and the Avalanche in 2024-25, and he's unlikely to see anything more than third-pairing usage.