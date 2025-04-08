Oliver Kylington News: Gaining playing time

Kylington was in the lineup for the third game in a row in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Kylington was a healthy scratch for the first seven games he was with the Ducks after being traded twice March 6 from the Avalanche to the Islanders and then ultimately Anaheim. He's since played in five of the last nine contests, though he doesn't have a point with the Ducks yet while adding two shots on goal and three blocked shots. Kylington will likely continue to play as long as Jacob Trouba (lower body) is unavailable. Kylington will be a free agent this summer, but with just four points over 18 appearances, he may have to settle for a two-way deal if he wishes to stay in North America.