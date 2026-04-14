Oliver Moore headshot

Oliver Moore Injury: Looking ahead to next season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 10:55am

Moore (lower body) will not be an option for the team's regular-season finale Wednesday versus San Jose, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said Tuesday that it's not worth the risk of putting Moore into the lineup Wednesday. The 21-year-old forward is seemingly close to full strength, so there should be absolutely no concern about him being ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, barring any setbacks in the offseason.

Oliver Moore
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Moore See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
50 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
74 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
129 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
153 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
195 days ago