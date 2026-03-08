Oliver Moore headshot

Oliver Moore Injury: Ruled out for Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Moore (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's home matchup against the Mammoth, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Moore did not return to Sunday's game in Dallas after colliding into the end boards with Colin Blackwell. Head coach Jeff Blashill did not have an update on Moore's status other than to say that the 21-year-old will not be an option for Monday's contest. Chicago will face Utah again on the road Thursday, so more information on Moore's health should be available before then.

Oliver Moore
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oliver Moore See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
37 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
92 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
116 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
158 days ago