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Oliver Moore Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Moore (lower body) won't play against Buffalo on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Despite being a full participant in Monday's morning skate, Moore will miss his 18th straight game. Still, it's unclear if he will be ready to return in Wednesday's regular-season finale against San Jose. Moore has five goals, 19 points and 57 shots on net in 51 NHL appearances this season.

Oliver Moore
Chicago Blackhawks
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