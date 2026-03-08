Oliver Moore Injury: Won't return to Sunday's game
Moore has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Stars due to an apparent injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Moore exited Sunday's matchup in the first period after going down with an undisclosed injury, and he was ruled out at the start of the second period after he wasn't on the bench following intermission. Prior to his departure, he recorded an assist in 1:49 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether his injury will force him to miss additional time.
