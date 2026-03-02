Oliver Moore headshot

Oliver Moore News: Adds assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Moore posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.

Moore put an end to an eight-game slump with his helper. The 21-year-old forward saw some middle-six minutes in January, but he was on the fourth line Sunday and will need to perform better to regain more ice time. He's at 17 points, 55 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-16 rating over 48 appearances this season.

Oliver Moore
Chicago Blackhawks
