Oliver Moore News: Earns first two helpers

Moore logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Moore checked off multiple milestones with his first multi-point effort and first helpers in his third NHL game. He's added four shots on net, one hit, one blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating since making his debut March 30 versus Utah after signing his entry-level deal following the conclusion of his collegiate season with the University of Minnesota. Moore is filling a third-line role for now, and while he has significant long-term upside, fantasy managers in redraft formats can likely find more established depth options.