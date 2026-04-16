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Oliver Moore News: Healthy for Worlds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Moore (lower body) will play for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championship in May, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Moore missed the last 19 games of the regular season with the injury. He was held out late in the campaign as the Blackhawks didn't want to risk further injury, but with the World Championship beginning May 15 in Switzerland, the extra four weeks will be more than enough for Moore to be back at full health. He ended the regular season with five goals and 19 points in 51 games and should vastly increase his point total next season as a 22-year-old.

Oliver Moore
Chicago Blackhawks
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