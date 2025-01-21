Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Wahlstrom News: Adds assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Wahlstrom logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Wahlstrom was scratched for the previous two games, but Trent Frederic's (illness) absence Monday opened a spot in the lineup. With Mark Kastelic (undisclosed) also going on injured reserve Tuesday, Wahlstrom could get a longer look in the lineup, though he'll have to compete with Max Jones and Patrick Brown. Wahlstrom is at six points, 49 shots on net, 22 hits, 28 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 38 appearances between the Bruins and the Islanders this season.

