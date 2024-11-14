Oliver Wahlstrom News: Hands out helper

Wahlstrom recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Wahlstrom has earned two points over his last four outings, accounting for all of his offense this season. It's been enough to keep him in the lineup for seven straight games as he fends off a playing-time challenge from Hudson Fasching. Wahlstrom has added 13 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-5 rating over 13 appearances this season. Fantasy managers can look elsewhere for depth scoring since he is averaging just 9:45 of ice time per game.