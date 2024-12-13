Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Wahlstrom headshot

Oliver Wahlstrom News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Wahlstrom was placed on waivers Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Wahlstom has been a disappointment since he was selected 11th overall in the 2018 Draft. Wahlstrom had 34 goals and 33 assists across 193 games heading into the 2024-25 campaign. His game has regressed over the last three seasons, culminating in tallying only two goals and four points in 27 appearances this season. Should Wahlstrom pass through waivers, he likely will be sent to AHL Bridgeport.

