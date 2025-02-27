Oliver Wahlstrom News: Placed on waivers

The Bruins put Wahlstrom on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wahlstrom was waived by the Islanders in mid-December and was claimed by Boston. He played 16 games in a Boston uniform, scoring once and adding an assist after tallying two goals and four points in 27 contests with the Islanders. Wahlstrom likely will be sent to AHL Providence, should he pass through waivers.