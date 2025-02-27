Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Wahlstrom headshot

Oliver Wahlstrom News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

The Bruins put Wahlstrom on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wahlstrom was waived by the Islanders in mid-December and was claimed by Boston. He played 16 games in a Boston uniform, scoring once and adding an assist after tallying two goals and four points in 27 contests with the Islanders. Wahlstrom likely will be sent to AHL Providence, should he pass through waivers.

Oliver Wahlstrom
Boston Bruins
