Oliver Wahlstrom headshot

Oliver Wahlstrom News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Wahlstrom (illness) will play against the Rangers on Saturday, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Wahlstrom was a healthy scratch for two straight outings before missing the last two games because of an illness. He has produced three goals, six points, 50 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 24 hits across 39 appearances between the Bruins and Islanders this season. Wahlstrom will probably occupy a bottom-six role in Saturday's matchup, but it's unclear who he will replace in the lineup.

