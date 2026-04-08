Olivier Nadeau headshot

Olivier Nadeau News: Nets two goals for Rochester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Nadeau scored twice in AHL Rochester's 3-2 win over Syracuse on Wednesday.

Nadeau has four goals and four assists over his last 10 games. He's now at 12 goals, 23 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 51 appearances in his first full AHL campaign. The 23-year-old doesn't appear to be close to getting a chance to make his NHL debut.

Olivier Nadeau
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Nadeau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olivier Nadeau See More
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 26, 2022