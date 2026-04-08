Olivier Nadeau News: Nets two goals for Rochester
Nadeau scored twice in AHL Rochester's 3-2 win over Syracuse on Wednesday.
Nadeau has four goals and four assists over his last 10 games. He's now at 12 goals, 23 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 51 appearances in his first full AHL campaign. The 23-year-old doesn't appear to be close to getting a chance to make his NHL debut.
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