Olivier Rodrigue News: Lands two-way deal

Rodrigue inked a one-year, two-way contract with Chicago on Saturday for the remainder of the season, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Rodrigue signed a one-year contract with HC Barys Astana of the KHL in August, but he never played a game with the team. He will probably land on waivers to head to AHL Rockford due to Stanislav Berezhnoy's 20-game suspension. Rodrigue made his NHL debut last season with Edmonton, going 0-1-0 while allowing four goals on 29 shots across two games.