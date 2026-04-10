Olle Lycksell headshot

Olle Lycksell News: Earns four points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Lycksell scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Belleville's 7-6 overtime win over Laval on Friday.

With the effort, Lycksell reached the 30-point mark for the season. It's his lowest-scoring campaign in four AHL seasons to date. He has 13 goals, 17 assists, 109 shots on net and a minus-13 rating, though he also produced two points in seven NHL games for the Senators across the first three months of the season.

Olle Lycksell
Ottawa Senators
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