Olle Lycksell News: First point of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Lycksell notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

The helper was Lycksell's first point of the campaign, and it came on a Jamie Drysdale tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Lycksell has a chance to secure his place in the lineup following the Flyers' trades to send away Scott Laughton and Andrei Kuzmenko at last week's deadline. Even if he sticks on a regular basis, Lycksell is in a bottom-six role, so his fantasy upside is minimal.

