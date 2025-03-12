Olle Lycksell News: First point of season

Lycksell notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

The helper was Lycksell's first point of the campaign, and it came on a Jamie Drysdale tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Lycksell has a chance to secure his place in the lineup following the Flyers' trades to send away Scott Laughton and Andrei Kuzmenko at last week's deadline. Even if he sticks on a regular basis, Lycksell is in a bottom-six role, so his fantasy upside is minimal.