Olle Lycksell News: Four points in Belleville win
Lycksell scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Belleville's 7-3 win over Utica on Saturday.
Lycksell hadn't earned a multi-point effort since Dec. 31. His output Saturday matched his total from his previous eight games combined. Overall, the winger has 11 goals and 23 points through 32 appearances for Belleville this season.
