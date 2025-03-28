Olle Lycksell News: Provides assist Thursday

Lycksell notched an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Lycksell wasn't able to keep up momentum from earlier in March when he had three assists over a two-game stretch. He followed it up with six consecutive scoreless outings before setting up a Nicolas Deslauriers tally in the first period Thursday. Lycksell is now at four helpers, nine shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating over 17 NHL appearances this season. He's in a fourth-line role, so fantasy managers likely won't need to turn to him for help this season.