Olle Lycksell News: Recalled Friday

Lycksell was promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Lycksell made his season debut for the Flyers on Monday before he was returned to the AHL for the holiday break. Lycksell had three shots on goal in 10:58 of action versus Columbus. He led the Phantoms in scoring before his recall with 24 points, including nine goals. Look for Lycksell to have a middle-six role when he is in the Flyers lineup.