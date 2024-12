Lycksell was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Lycksell played in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus, posting three shots on goal in 10:58 of ice time. He has nine goals and 24 points in 25 AHL appearances this season. Lycksell's demotion to the minors could bode well for the availability of Sean Couturier (personal) for Monday's game versus Pittsburgh.