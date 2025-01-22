Olle Lycksell News: Sent down Wednesday

Lycksell was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Lycksell played in five of the last six contests but failed to record a point. The 25-year-old has seen time on the Flyers' fourth line, but he'll have to wait for his next opportunity. He has three shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots over six appearances. Lycksell's demotion helped open a roster spot for Anthony Richard to be called up.