Lycksell was called up by Philadelphia on Friday.

Lycksell has no points in six appearances with the Flyers in 2024-25. He also has 17 goals and 41 points in 40 outings with AHL Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia traded away Scott Laughton and Andrei Kuzmenko to Toronto and Los Angeles, respectively, on Friday, so Lycksell might spend the rest of the campaign in the NHL.