Olli Maatta headshot

Olli Maatta News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Maatta notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Maatta had a hand in both of the Flames' goals. He's been good with eight points over 11 outings for his new team, but this was his first multi-point effort in a Calgary sweater. The defenseman is up to one goal, eight assists, 25 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 33 contests between the Flames and the Mammoth this season. Maatta is playing heavy minutes in Calgary's top four to help shelter the team's younger blueliners.

Olli Maatta
Calgary Flames
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