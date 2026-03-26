Olli Maatta News: Dishes pair of helpers
Maatta notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Maatta had a hand in both of the Flames' goals. He's been good with eight points over 11 outings for his new team, but this was his first multi-point effort in a Calgary sweater. The defenseman is up to one goal, eight assists, 25 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 33 contests between the Flames and the Mammoth this season. Maatta is playing heavy minutes in Calgary's top four to help shelter the team's younger blueliners.
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