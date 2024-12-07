Fantasy Hockey
Olli Maatta News: Earns assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Maatta notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Maatta led the team with 23:18 of ice time in the contest. He has three helpers over his last four games, and while that scoring pace is unlikely to last, his value to Utah's battered defense has been immense. For the season, the Finnish blueliner has three helpers, 12 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 23 appearances between Utah and Detroit.

