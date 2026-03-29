Olli Maatta headshot

Olli Maatta News: Earns pair of points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Maatta scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Maatta has two goals and five points over his last three contests. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to thrive with the Flames, who have given him a top-four role where his veteran experience can shelter the team's prospects. Maatta has 10 points over 12 outings with the Flames, giving him 11 points, 27 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 34 appearances between Calgary and Utah on the year.

Olli Maatta
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olli Maatta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olli Maatta See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
20 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
21 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
188 days ago