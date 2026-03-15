Olli Maatta News: Finding role with Flames

Maatta recorded an assist and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Maatta picked up the primary helper on Calgary's opening goal of the contest near the start of the third period. He has found his stride offensively with the Flames, posting four assists in five games since the team acquired him from the Mammoth as part of the MacKenzie Weegar trade. Overall, Maatta now has five assists, 17 shots on net and 26 blocked shots across 27 appearances this season. Since the move to the Flames, he's averaged just under 23 minutes of ice time per game, which is nearly nine minutes higher than his average for the season. If his run of success continues, he should continue to serve in Calgary's top defensive pairing and would hold solid fantasy value in deep leagues.