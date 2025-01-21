Fantasy Hockey
Olli Maatta

Olli Maatta News: Gets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Maatta scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Maatta broke a scoreless deadlock at 16:00 of the second period when his screened shot got through cleanly to surprise Connor Hellebuyck. The goal was Maatta's first of the season, and he's added three assists over nine outings in January. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has nine points, 40 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 43 appearances between Utah and Detroit.

Olli Maatta
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
