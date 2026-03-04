Olli Maatta headshot

Olli Maatta News: Joining Calgary in Weegar trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Maatta, Jonathan Castagna and three second-round picks were traded to the Flames from the Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for MacKenzie Weegar, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Maatta has mostly been a healthy scratch for the Mammoth this season, logging just one assist in 22 games. He has two more years on his contract at a $3.5 million cap hit, so he'll likely be part of the Flames' blue line as a depth option unless they opt to flip him. Maatta's fantasy value takes a bit of a hit given the low-scoring nature of his new team, and he's not guaranteed to play regularly in Calgary either.

