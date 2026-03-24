Olli Maatta headshot

Olli Maatta News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Maatta scored a goal and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Maatta has thrived so far in Calgary, earning six points over 10 games since he was acquired as part of the return in the MacKenzie Weegar trade. The goal was his first since Feb. 6, 2025. He's earned seven points, 25 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 32 outings between the Flames and the Mammoth this season.

Olli Maatta
Calgary Flames
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