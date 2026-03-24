Olli Maatta News: Lights lamp Tuesday
Maatta scored a goal and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.
Maatta has thrived so far in Calgary, earning six points over 10 games since he was acquired as part of the return in the MacKenzie Weegar trade. The goal was his first since Feb. 6, 2025. He's earned seven points, 25 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 32 outings between the Flames and the Mammoth this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olli Maatta See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 222 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown15 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout16 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights183 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 6March 6, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Olli Maatta See More