Olli Maatta News: Manages assist Tuesday

Maatta provided an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Maatta helped out on Lawson Crouse's game-winning goal in the third period. The helper was Maatta's second point in the last 10 games. The 30-year-old is now in a third-pairing role after filling in as a top-four option for much of the season when Utah had more injuries on its blue line. Maatta is at 13 points, 52 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 56 appearances between Utah and Detroit in 2024-25.