Olli Maatta News: Nabs assist in Calgary debut
Maatta notched an assist and blocked five shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Maatta started the game on the third pairing but ended up with 23:54 of ice time after Zach Whitecloud's (upper body) exit. The 31-year-old Maatta should get a better chance to play regularly for the Flames after being a regular scratch for the Mammoth. He's produced just two helpers with 11 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 23 outings this season.
