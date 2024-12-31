Fantasy Hockey
Ondrej Becher

Ondrej Becher News: Signs entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Becher signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, and he's been assigned to AHL Grand Rapids.

Becher was selected by Detroit with the 80th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and he's recorded a goal and two assists over 19 appearances with Grand Rapids to begin the season. He'll attempt to continue carving out a role with the Griffins after signing his entry-level contract.

Ondrej Becher
Detroit Red Wings

