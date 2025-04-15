Ondrej Palat Injury: Leaves game, X-rays negative

Palat was injured blocking a shot Tuesday versus the Bruins, but his X-rays returned negative. He won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have nothing to gain in the standings, so Palat being out Wednesday makes sense. His status for Game 1 versus the Hurricanes in the playoffs is yet to be determined. Curtis Lazar or Daniel Sprong would be top candidates to play Wednesday in Palat's absence.