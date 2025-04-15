Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ondrej Palat headshot

Ondrej Palat Injury: Leaves game, X-rays negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Palat was injured blocking a shot Tuesday versus the Bruins, but his X-rays returned negative. He won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have nothing to gain in the standings, so Palat being out Wednesday makes sense. His status for Game 1 versus the Hurricanes in the playoffs is yet to be determined. Curtis Lazar or Daniel Sprong would be top candidates to play Wednesday in Palat's absence.

Ondrej Palat
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now