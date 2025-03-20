Fantasy Hockey
Ondrej Palat headshot

Ondrej Palat Injury: Out of action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Palat (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Flames, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat is dealing with bumps and bruises, and the Devils have decided to play it safe with his injury. The 33-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Senators. Daniel Sprong will likely absorb Palat's power-play time, while Erik Haula should also see a larger role.

Ondrej Palat
New Jersey Devils
