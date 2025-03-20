Ondrej Palat Injury: Out of action Thursday

Palat (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Flames, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat is dealing with bumps and bruises, and the Devils have decided to play it safe with his injury. The 33-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Senators. Daniel Sprong will likely absorb Palat's power-play time, while Erik Haula should also see a larger role.