Ondrej Palat headshot

Ondrej Palat Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Palat (undisclosed) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat was on the ice after Saturday's morning skate but will miss his second straight game. He has collected 13 goals, 25 points, 85 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and 112 hits in 67 outings this season. Due to Palat's absence, Nolan Foote will occupy a middle-six spot in Saturday's lineup.

Ondrej Palat
New Jersey Devils
