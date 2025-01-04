Ondrej Palat News: Available Saturday
Palat (mouth) is good to play in Saturday's tilt against San Jose.
Palat left Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Kings because of the injury, but he won't miss a full game. He has eight goals and 16 points in 40 appearances in 2024-25. Although he's averaged a modest 13:41 of ice time this season, Palat is projected to serve on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt on Saturday.
