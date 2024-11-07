Ondrej Palat News: Emerging from slump

Palat scored a goal on four shots and delivered two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Palat accepted a feed from Jack Hughes and beat Montreal's Sam Montembeault glove side. After going point-less over the first seven games, Palat is heating up. Three of his four points this season have come in the five games since being moved to the second line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.