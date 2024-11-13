Ondrej Palat News: Fills empty cage

Palat scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Palat has three tallies over his last seven games. The 33-year-old winger has filled a middle-six role for much of the campaign, but he's struggled to be consistent on offense. He has five points, 26 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-5 rating. Palat is likely to be a depth scorer at best while adding some grit to the lineup.