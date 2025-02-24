Fantasy Hockey
Ondrej Palat headshot

Ondrej Palat News: Finds twine with lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 10:39am

Palat scored a goal and dished out four hits in Sunday's win over the Predators.

Palat opened the scoring for the Devils with a snap shot midway through the first period. The 33-year-old veteran also looked active on the defensive end since this was the fourth time he recorded multiple hits in his last seven appearances. Palat, who also has three goals and one assist during that seven-game stretch, tallied his 13th goal of the campaign and has added 10 assists through 57 contests.

