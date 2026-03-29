Ondrej Palat News: Lacking offense in March
Palat's point drought reached 13 games in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
Palat had four points over his first nine games with the Islanders after getting traded from the Devils. He's gone cold since then, and a drop into the bottom six, as well as a loss of power-play time, explains the decline in production. The veteran winger doesn't have to score to be effective -- he's defensively sound and plays a physical game. Palat is at five goals, 14 points, 79 shots on net, 120 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 73 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ondrej Palat See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 722 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips55 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break56 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ondrej Palat See More