Ondrej Palat News: Notches assist in win

Palat provided an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Palat's helper was his first since Oct. 27, though he had three goals over nine contests in between assists. The 33-year-old winger remains in a middle-six role, one that's led to somewhat limited contributions. He's at six points, 28 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating through 21 appearances. Palat is out of the mix for power-play time, so his path to producing steady offense is a tough one.