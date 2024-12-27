Ondrej Palat News: On roll in December

Palat scored his seventh goal of the season Friday in a 4-2 win over Carolina.

Palat got his club on the board by tying the game at 1-1 late in the opening frame. The two-time Stanley Cup winner added two shots, two blocks, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 13:17 of ice time. The 33-year-old is having his best month of the season -- he has four goals and four helpers through 11 games in December after chipping in just three goals and seven points over the first two months of 2024-25. The left-shot winger is skating on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, and through 37 appearances, Palat is up to seven goals, 15 points and a plus-6 rating.