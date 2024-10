Palat notched an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Palat hasn't done much on offense this season, earning two assists over 11 appearances. The winger had a season-high 13:53 of ice time Sunday, so while he's been listed on the second line, he's functioning more as a bottom-six option. He's added 11 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-7 rating, and without more offense, he won't have much appeal in fantasy.