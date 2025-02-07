Ondrej Palat News: Power-play goal in loss

Palat scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Palat has two goals and one assist over his last four outings, with both tallies coming on the power play. The 33-year-old has benefited from playing on the first power-play unit in the absence of Nico Hischier (upper body). For the season, Palat has racked up 22 points, 72 shots on net, 88 hits, 43 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 54 appearances.